Letter: We should have been wearing masks for months

Regarding “How to make your own face mask (whether or not you know how to sew)” (April 6): We will never know how much nose/mouth protection could have reduced the transmission of the virus. Asians cannot believe we have not required face masks as a part of a mitigation strategy from the onset.
Disease control 101: Wear a face mask to reduce infecting oneself with a respiratory disease. I can’t believe that health officials have been party to this crazy policy of not recommending to wear a mask up until now.
I have been wearing a face mask whenever I’ve been around other people (except the people I live with), and I assume everything I touch and everyone I meet is infected. Also, I could not keep from touching my nose/mouth for eight-hour stretches while at work. Working with others doesn’t always allow for sufficient physical distancing.
While wearing a mask, I cannot touch my nose or mouth. And if I am infected, I am not as likely to project possibly virus-laden droplets very far. Also, if everyone I met had a face mask, then I would not be as likely to contract the virus from them.
How different would our country be if everyone was directed to wear a mask two months ago, when it was abundantly evident by health officials that the virus would spread like wildfire? Also, we might not have needed all the business closures. If and when we all have access to the N95 masks, most of us can go back to work.
Phillip Wagenknecht • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.