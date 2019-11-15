Regarding “St. Louis not great, but better, as home to veterans” (Nov. 5): The survey referenced in Joe Holleman’s column on best cities for veterans missed a key population and a particular area of success in which all St. Louisans should take pride. In 2011, Missouri Veterans Endeavor established a community for veterans and their family members in St. John. Our campus is a beautiful site that affords these patriots a place to call home while we provide wraparound services to help them achieve stability and life enhancement.
We could not do this alone and work closely with several area agencies and the Veterans Administration. We receive no government funding and have succeeded due to the unheralded generosity of our fellow citizens and other public benefactors. We strive every day to ensure that no veteran is left without a place to call home, but there will always be a need to do more. Thank you, St. Louis, for never forgetting the men and women who answered the call to serve our country.
Robert J. Schenk • Brentwood
Chairman, Missouri Veterans Endeavor