Deplorable conditions at T.E.H. Realty property Southwest Crossing Apartments

“We had a rough night last night. I had to give him three breathing treatments. And it’s the first thing we do when we wake up each day. That's a lot of medicine for a 1-year-old,” said Amanda Jackson, who comforts her son Marquise while using a nebulizer treatment for his asthma on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Southwest Crossing Apartments in St. Louis. Jackson has been to the ER with her son about 20 times since moving into the apartment, which she says has mold in her bedroom and closet. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Cornered by mold, a St. Louis mother holds her baby tight” (Nov. 8): Isn’t it sad that there have been so many recent letters criticizing the Loop Trolley and none about this baby boy with asthma? The child was shown with a nebulizer because his asthma is aggravated by living in dilapidated housing with mold. Does anyone care? There are much more important issues like providing clean, safe housing for our children in a country that is, apparently, great once again. Maybe we can also give the trolley a chance.

Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield