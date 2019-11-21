Regarding “Cornered by mold, a St. Louis mother holds her baby tight” (Nov. 8): Isn’t it sad that there have been so many recent letters criticizing the Loop Trolley and none about this baby boy with asthma? The child was shown with a nebulizer because his asthma is aggravated by living in dilapidated housing with mold. Does anyone care? There are much more important issues like providing clean, safe housing for our children in a country that is, apparently, great once again. Maybe we can also give the trolley a chance.
Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield