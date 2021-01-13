 Skip to main content
Letter: We shouldn't be embarrassed to say 'I'm from Missouri'
Letter: We shouldn't be embarrassed to say 'I'm from Missouri'

Regarding the editorial "President Trump will never learn. But GOP leaders like Blunt should." (Jan. 12): Missouri used to be what could be called a border state: One foot planted in the light, in the beauty, the cultures, the businesses, the uplifting and caring attributes of the state; the other foot mired in the dark side, the ignorance, the bigotry, the greed and selfishness, the large grasp of small-minded politicians.

Now, unfortunately, Missouri has moved ever deeper into the darkness, thanks to Sen. Josh Hawley. He has linked us to other bastions of white supremacy and social irresponsibility, such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Texas.

Surely recent events will make Hawley a one-term senator, leaving him time to write a book about his own twisted ambition and lack of moral fiber. The book would be a fantasy with a sad ending.

The time is now for Missouri to get back into the light. I no longer want to be embarrassed to say, I’m from Missouri.

Gerry Mandel • Kirkwood 

