Letter: We still need vaccine skeptics to make society function

“Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect” (Oct. 15) describes the friction caused by vaccine mandates between local governments and their police forces. The resistance to vaccine mandates is not confined to these first responders. We see resistance among others across our society — health care professionals, firefighters, schoolteachers, grocery store workers, airline workers and many others across the nation.

We should recall that prior to the vaccines, we asked these same people to continue working and put their lives at risk so we could still have a somewhat orderly continuation of our way of life. Before we further vilify the unvaccinated and threaten them with job loss, we should consider the risks they took not only to themselves but to their families and close friends when the coronavirus risks were unknown. They stepped up when we needed them most. We should show a little gratitude, and I think we should allow them the freedom to choose whether to be vaccinated without casting aspersions.