Letter: We still need vaccine skeptics to make society function
Letter: We still need vaccine skeptics to make society function

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, New York Police Department officers in masks stand during a service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York to honor 46 colleagues who have died due to COVID-19 related illness. New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

 

Regarding the editorial “The ‘hands-off’ party is ordering schools and businesses to risk lives in the pandemic” (Oct. 13): It seems the Editorial Board regularly criticizes those who refuse vaccination. It also seems Letters to the Editor appear weekly with more pointed criticism.

“Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect” (Oct. 15) describes the friction caused by vaccine mandates between local governments and their police forces. The resistance to vaccine mandates is not confined to these first responders. We see resistance among others across our society — health care professionals, firefighters, schoolteachers, grocery store workers, airline workers and many others across the nation.

We should recall that prior to the vaccines, we asked these same people to continue working and put their lives at risk so we could still have a somewhat orderly continuation of our way of life. Before we further vilify the unvaccinated and threaten them with job loss, we should consider the risks they took not only to themselves but to their families and close friends when the coronavirus risks were unknown. They stepped up when we needed them most. We should show a little gratitude, and I think we should allow them the freedom to choose whether to be vaccinated without casting aspersions.

Humans have a remarkable memory. We cannot predict the next epidemic. These same folks who are now the targets of vaccine mandates will be the ones we will have to ask again to take extraordinary risks during a future epidemic. How will they respond?

Tim Healey • St. Louis

