Letter: ‘We the people’ made democracy work on Election Day
Letter: ‘We the people’ made democracy work on Election Day

Regarding “Election Day: Long lines, heavy turnout, mostly smooth sailing around St. Louis polling places” (Nov. 4): Bravo to everyone at the St. Louis County Board of Elections this year, including directors Rick Stream and Eric Fey and the citizens who trained and operated the polls. Under very difficult circumstances and conditions, voting in St. Louis County seems to have been very well-organized and adaptive in response to health concerns of voters and poll volunteers. The absentee ballot process for my husband and me operated without a glitch. Thank you to new poll workers who stepped up to the plate to fill in the gaps.

While many complain about government for whatever reasons, the fact is “we, the people” are the government. We the citizens of localities, states and this diverse nation. Government and governance at all levels work much better with a spirit of cooperation and non-hesitant volunteerism and leadership. In that spirit, please consider how you might step up to the plate in your community, too.

Nancy Luetzow • Kirkwood

