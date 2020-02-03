Letter: Wealthy get flood control, others get left out to dry
0 comments

Letter: Wealthy get flood control, others get left out to dry

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Tunnel_02

A Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District contractor inspects a large tunnel-boring machine at the foot of the tunnel after completing the drilling of a rock wall, 180 feet underground. The breakthrough completed a 2 year, nearly 4 mile dig, ending in Clayton on January 28, 2020. MSD has been working on the overflow sanitary relief tunnel to reduce flooding during heavy rains. The Deer Creek Tunnel will be approximately 3.9 miles long, extending from Clayton Road in the City of Clayton, to Interstate 44 in the City of Shrewsbury. Construction will take place through late 2022. Photo courtesy MSD.

Regarding the photo of the Metropolitan Sewer District’s Deer Creek tunnel (Jan. 30): What a relief it is to know tens of millions of dollars are being spent to save Clayton from flooding. With all the flooding issues in the greater St. Louis area, how did Clayton jump to the top of the list? The answer is: Privileged areas are always first.

Meanwhile back in poor old Valley Park, we live one mile west of the Vance Road floodgate. Our condo property, built in 1995, did not flood until 2015. It flooded again in 2017. Fishpot Creek has on one side eroded land to the point that our property is now on the other side of the creek. On the other side we are being flooded by the Meramec River's backup from the flood wall, on Vance Road.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says we are not in a flood plain, but we can buy flood insurance through them. None of the agencies involved will do anything to solve this problem. Who knew this tunnel was under construction and at what cost? Government working as usual. Why am I not surprised?

William L. Frazier • Valley Park

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports