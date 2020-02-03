Letter: Wealthy get flood control, others get left out to dry

Regarding the photo of the Metropolitan Sewer District’s Deer Creek tunnel (Jan. 30): What a relief it is to know tens of millions of dollars are being spent to save Clayton from flooding. With all the flooding issues in the greater St. Louis area, how did Clayton jump to the top of the list? The answer is: Privileged areas are always first.
Meanwhile back in poor old Valley Park, we live one mile west of the Vance Road floodgate. Our condo property, built in 1995, did not flood until 2015. It flooded again in 2017. Fishpot Creek has on one side eroded land to the point that our property is now on the other side of the creek. On the other side we are being flooded by the Meramec River's backup from the flood wall, on Vance Road.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says we are not in a flood plain, but we can buy flood insurance through them. None of the agencies involved will do anything to solve this problem. Who knew this tunnel was under construction and at what cost? Government working as usual. Why am I not surprised?
William L. Frazier • Valley Park