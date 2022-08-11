Letter: Wealthy isn't so bad if it's Schmitt who gets the money

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): GOP Senate nominee Eric Schmitt has now fired the first salvo in the class war against Democratic nominee Trudy Bush Valentine. He notes that he is not from billions but from Bridgeton, and that he worked at Grant’s Farm, which is owned by the Busch family.

I'm amazed by Schmitt’s total lack of insight. How incredibly hypocritical for him to hold former President Donald Trump up as a demigod for his supposed business successes and acquisition of wealth, and then attack Valentine’s family for the same thing. Valentine’s family wealth provided Schmitt a job, and now he is mocking her for it? Why didn’t he turn that job down if that wealth was such a vile thing?

If Schmitt chooses to make this a campaign issue, then Valentine should press him on where his campaign financing is coming from. He is undoubtedly relying greatly on family wealth from people precisely like Valentine. I wonder how that wealth is then a negative thing. Or it is a negative only in the hands of Democrats?

If Schmitt wants to wage a class war, Valentine has some strong ammunition she can counter with.

Alan J. Agathen • St. Louis