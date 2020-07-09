Letter: Wear a mask. The life you save might be your own

Regarding “COVID-19 transmission is increasing locally, task force leader warns” (July 3): I am having difficulty understanding the adults who protest the wearing of a mask in public places. We are all facing an unprecedented health crisis. We have adjusted to “no shoes, no shirt, no service” and have accepted, reluctantly, “no smoking” signs. These rules were created to make public places cleaner and healthier for those around us.
This pandemic is a threat to you — and to me — when others do not wear a mask. But even greater than banning smoking or little clothing, not wearing a mask threatens the person's family and all the families of those with whom the person comes into contact. Not wearing a mask threatens every health care worker and first responder who comes into contact with someone who has potentially been exposed. Nurses and doctors are dying; first responders are dying; store clerks are dying; friends and neighbors are dying.
We can help slow the spread of COVID-19. We can save some lives. Wear a mask.
Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County
