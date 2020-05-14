Letter: Wear a mask while shopping for the sake of others
I find it appalling the people I’ve seen at Schnucks or the drugstore without a mask. They just don’t care what happens to other people.

This disease is not going away until there is a vaccine and people have been inoculated. There is no shortcut. My husband had COVID-19, and it was an nightmare. He survived, but the cause of death usually is suffocation. Think about dying like that.

Sally Lane • Maryland Heights

