Letter: Wear a mask while shopping for the sake of others

I find it appalling the people I’ve seen at Schnucks or the drugstore without a mask. They just don’t care what happens to other people.
This disease is not going away until there is a vaccine and people have been inoculated. There is no shortcut. My husband had COVID-19, and it was an nightmare. He survived, but the cause of death usually is suffocation. Think about dying like that.
Sally Lane • Maryland Heights
