Letter: Wearing a mask and vaccination are socially responsible

In the letter “Schmitt is correct to fight mask and vaccination mandates” (Jan. 8), the letter writer referred to coronavirus “tyrants” who support “mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and lockdowns.” I am fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public and respect lockdown mandates. If that makes me a tyrant, so be it; but I think of it as being socially responsible.

Those who complain their freedoms are being violated are responsible for the current surge in cases. Some people are asymptomatic, or they can spread the virus before they develop any symptoms. Even the fully vaccinated are being infected by the new omicron variant. What gives anyone the right to ignore prevention guidelines and infect others with a deadly disease?

Cancer and multiple sclerosis patients have suppressed immune systems, which makes them more susceptible to infections. The elderly are more susceptible, and children who are too young to be vaccinated are dying. There is a solution to this problem, if only people will step up and do their part. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, and avoid crowded places. We are all in this together.