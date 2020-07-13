Letter: Wearing a mask should be like practicing safe sex

Mass media has shown numerous examples of people claiming that government can’t force them to wear face masks in public areas, and that it’s an infringement on their personal freedom. That may be so, but what about personal responsibility?
Since most people have either no or few coronavirus symptoms, isn’t it better to assume we could be infected? A mask makes us more free, not less. If we take that attitude, it makes sense to wear some kind of facial protection. Personal freedom has never meant a right to unfettered irresponsibility.
As an example, let’s talk about condoms instead of face masks. Society has come to accept the importance of safe sex through the use of condoms; no one can be absolutely assured of being free from sexually transmitted diseases and the AIDS virus without being tested. And that assurance only lasts until the next intimate encounter. I can’t imagine a young man standing up in front of a network news camera yelling “America is a free country, and I have the right to have sex without wearing a condom.”
So please wear a mask if you can’t keep socially distanced. Who wants to be responsible for sickening or killing a person they care about? Wearing a mask is freedom.
Klaus Illian • Manchester
