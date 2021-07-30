 Skip to main content
Letter: Wearing a simple face mask shouldn't be too much to ask
Letter: Wearing a simple face mask shouldn't be too much to ask

Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, cast vote to repeal mask mandate

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, casts his vote to repeal the mask mandate during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "County councilman calls mask mandate illegal" (July 26): Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch are against the new mask mandates. Wildwood and Eureka refuse to honor the mask initiative. But I ask, would you not have worn a mask to prevent the spread of polio? A mask is piece of cloth. It's a simple request to wear one to help stop the virus from killing people.

Just talk to a nurse who works in a coronavirus ward. Get some firsthand information about how desperate the situation is. 

Carol Schmidt • Brentwood 

