Letter: Wearing masks is minor sacrifice to keep kids safe
Letter: Wearing masks is minor sacrifice to keep kids safe

Regarding “‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn” (Aug. 4): Maybe I’m weird. Maybe I’m part of a minority. But seriously, how hard is it to wear a mask to protect others? Perhaps it’s my 27 years of working in classrooms with St. Louis children. Perhaps it’s my 40-plus years as a mother, or maybe it’s my five years of being a grandma. I feel so powerless.

Children in our community are in the hospital. Why are people against wearing a mask to protect the innocent children who cannot yet receive a vaccination? I am sad, angry, frustrated and terrified. Please, please put on your mask and protect others. We’re all in this together, and we all need to think about doing the right thing to protect our community.

Debra Acton • Webster Groves

Tags

