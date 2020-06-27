Letter: Wearing masks saves lives. Why don't people do it?

Over the years of nearly daily outrage over President Donald Trump, Trumpism and Republican cowardice, I have composed countless letters to the Post-Dispatch in my head, but I have never actually sent one until now. My inaction is due to sheer fatigue: At this point, I no longer believe the American electorate can have an adult discussion.
Moreover, prominent conservative columnists with whom I often disagree but respect — such as Michael Gerson and Jonah Goldberg — have been completely ignored in their warning about where Trump is taking the country. So, what’s the point?
Recently, I heard on National Public Radio yet another concise analysis of this country’s mishandling of the pandemic. The speaker made these points with stark simplicity: First, we are stuck with the coronavirus until either about 60% of people have had it, or there is a vaccine. Second, because the virus is transmitted almost entirely through the air, the No. 1 thing Americans can do is wear a mask. Indeed, it may ultimately turn out that wearing a mask alone would permit an acceptable degree of reopening that could save lives and the economy. That, of course, is the thing Americans will not be told to do. The year 2020 will go down as the year America, and Americans, choked.
The pandemic has brought upon us a challenge none alive in this country have experienced before. It is the single most consequential test of whether Trump can govern. Trump just might still have a shot at being some kind of statesman, but only if he does the following soon: First, very publicly wear a mask. Second, urge everyone to wear a mask. And third, tell the mask-as-conspiracy loonies to knock it off. Stop. Just stop.
If Trump fails in this moment, future generations will certainly count him among the most unfortunate, manifestly unfit occupants of the Oval Office.
Kevin K. Ohlemiller • University City
