Letter: Webster Groves developers don’t deserve TIF money

Regarding “ Webster Groves sets next public hearing for $320 million development ” (Sept. 1): Why should the SG Collaborative proposed development in Webster Groves receive tax increment financing? If this area is blighted, then many commercial and residential areas are a danger to the public too if they follow these criteria. Overgrown vegetation, falling down retaining walls and deteriorating streets? I certainly do not see this.

I have driven around this area extensively. This is an area Webster Groves has not cared about for the past several years. Have they cited any of these businesses for these problems? It is an industrial area prone to flooding. The proposed building area along Kirkham Road was a raging river recently. Why should we give TIF money to a developer to build in a flood plain? Hopefully, we will not be watching all their expensive construction equipment float down to Brentwood.