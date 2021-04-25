Letter: Welfare for underprivileged is human capital investment

Regarding the letter “Don’t let foreign aid, welfare send US into bankruptcy” (April 19): It’s not a generous welfare system when the Missouri Legislature would rather see children sick or dead than provide medical care, and benefits under the primary food assistance program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, run out after two or three weeks. I wonder what it costs us not to end hunger and poverty in our country.

Ideally, all Americans would have good-paying jobs with medical benefits and would never need assistance. Yet the private enterprise that drives our economy can’t seem to provide such jobs for everyone. Millions of Americans work in dead-end, poverty-wage jobs. They struggle to pay rent, keep the heat on and provide medical care and nutritious food for their children, who suffer toxic stress caused by poverty. Their children go to school hungry, can’t concentrate, get in trouble, fail and finally drop out. These are children crushed by hopelessness, who wind up unskilled and unemployed, and often land in prison. This is the cost.