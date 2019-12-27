Letter: Wellston Housing residents spoke up, spoke out

Regarding “County, housing authority say they have new plan for Wellston public housing” (Dec. 10): Empower Missouri would like to thank the Housing Authority of St. Louis County, Susan Rollins, Sam Page, and the dedicated tenants and advocates for their wise decision to recognize the Wellston Housing Authority residents’ power to make good decisions for their own lives. After a long battle, the residents will not be forcefully displaced or lose their right to live in the community of their choice.
This victory truly belongs to the Wellston residents who fought tirelessly to create a more prosperous and secure future for themselves and their families. After being shut out of the decision-making process about their homes, they spoke up and spoke out, telling those in charge they would not be ignored. Congratulations.
Finally, we’d like to thank Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and Lisa D’Souza for their unwavering work. We now urge the U.S. Housing and Urban Development agency to approve this plan and allow progress to continue for these Missouri residents.
Sarah Owsley Townsend • Jefferson City