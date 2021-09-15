Letter: Wentzville Marine gave everything for fellow Americans

Regarding “‘This young guy went to fight for us’: Thousands pay respects to Wentzville Marine killed in Afghanistan” (Sept. 9): Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was one of the last Marines killed in Afghanistan. He died as a youngster, only 20 years old. The Schmitz family knows only devastation. They and their son deserve our utmost gratitude for the life of this young man who, in a split second, gave everything he had for his fellow Americans.