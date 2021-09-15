 Skip to main content
Letter: Wentzville Marine gave everything for fellow Americans
0 comments

Letter: Wentzville Marine gave everything for fellow Americans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding “‘This young guy went to fight for us’: Thousands pay respects to Wentzville Marine killed in Afghanistan” (Sept. 9): Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was one of the last Marines killed in Afghanistan. He died as a youngster, only 20 years old. The Schmitz family knows only devastation. They and their son deserve our utmost gratitude for the life of this young man who, in a split second, gave everything he had for his fellow Americans.

Schmitz is scheduled to be buried Thursday with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. It is a place more than 7,000 miles from where he died in Kabul, Afghanistan. We can salute this great American during the funeral procession to Jefferson Barracks. And we can also utter these comforting words: Safely rest, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

Ben Weber • St. Louis County

Jared Schmitz portrait

Jared Schmitz in a United States Marine Corps photograph. Mark Schmitz said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 that his son Jared was one of the U.S. Marines killed in a suicide attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps)
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News