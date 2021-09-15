Letter: Wentzville Marine gave everything for fellow Americans

Regarding “‘This young guy went to fight for us’: Thousands pay respects to Wentzville Marine killed in Afghanistan” (Sept. 9): Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was one of the last Marines killed in Afghanistan. He died as a youngster, only 20 years old. The Schmitz family knows only devastation. They and their son deserve our utmost gratitude for the life of this young man who, in a split second, gave everything he had for his fellow Americans.
Schmitz is scheduled to be buried Thursday with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. It is a place more than 7,000 miles from where he died in Kabul, Afghanistan. We can salute this great American during the funeral procession to Jefferson Barracks. And we can also utter these comforting words: Safely rest, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.
Ben Weber • St. Louis County