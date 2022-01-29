Letter: Wesley Bell's chief of staff deserves scrutiny for extracurriculars

Regarding "St. Louis County Council begins revisiting budget requests for federal dollars" (Jan. 19): Sam J. Alton is chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. Despite being paid $130,000 a year, he apparently has a number of outside jobs and also operates his own law firm — Sjalton LAW, LLC — on the side.

His law firm "represents a variety of clients at all levels of litigation" and its primary practice areas include "municipal law, business and commercial litigation," according to his résumé. His résumé also lists the employment positions Alton currently holds in several different municipalities.

He is city attorney and prosecuting attorney for Pagedale, and the prosecuting attorney for Olivette, Vinita Park and Bel-Ridge. Alton is also a judge in Edmundson, city attorney and prosecuting attorney for Jennings, and provisional prosecuting attorney for Charlack.

Also, he is city attorney and prosecuting attorney for Breckenridge Hills. Alton took on these two positions in 2020, according to his résumé. He is also city attorney for Bellerive Acres, though it isn't listed on his résumé.

Alton's wife, Julia Fogelberg, is also an attorney and worked in the prosecuting attorney's office for several years until Dec. 17. Her salary was $110,000 annually.

Wesley Bell is asking the County Council to approve $2.1 million for his office from pandemic relief funds that St. Louis County received from the government. He wants to hire more lawyers and staffers. Before considering the request, I believe the council needs to know more about how Bell is running his office.

Tom Sullivan • University City