Letter: Westlake Landfill is another example of all talk, no action

Regarding "Regional EPA leaders visit West Lake Landfill Superfund site, release map of radioactive contamination" (April 23): For those who wonder why citizens become disenchanted with government bureaucracy, and by extension elected representatives, look no further than the history of the West Lake Landfill.

The site has been part of the Environmental Protection Agency Superfund’s national priorities list for cleanup since 1990, 32 years ago. It is disappointing, but not surprising, to read that the design phase for nuclear waste removal does not even have a target date for completion.

Such inaction on such health and safety issues is a primary reason citizens look to alternative candidates and political parties. They want things done, not just talked about.

Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur