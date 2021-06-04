Letter: Westward expansion was not purposeful ethnic cleansing

Jim Winnerman’s article (“Visit these places where the buffalo still roam,” May 23) on the how elimination of the buffalo herd in the West effected destruction of the Plains Indians was met with a letter to the editor (“Bison’s decline was part of ethnic cleansing by U.S.,” May 29) that Winnerman neglected to point out that it was really a campaign of ethnic cleansing.
In fact, experts point out that elimination of over 80% of the North American Indian population was the result of disease disseminated by white European immigration: smallpox, measles, influenza, etc., including during their Trail of Tears forced removal. Yes, there were tragedies imposed upon the Indian tribes by the military, but I believe there was no federal order to do so. There were acts that can certainly be considered war crimes. But I believe the fact that the parties at war were of different ethnicities did not mean it was a campaign of ethnic cleansing.
The federal government, backing the western settlers and pursuing its “manifest destiny,” was determined to push the Indians out of the way. If those residents were a mixture of Indians, Jews, Catholics, Protestants, Chinese and mixed Africans, the government’s purpose would have been the same — expansion and colonization of the West. The fact that those current residents were of a similar culture does not therefore make it an ethnic cleansing. For those interested in the facts, I recommend an article entitled “Were American Indians the Victims of Genocide?” in the 2004 edition of Commentary, a magazine of high scholarly credibility.