Letter: Westward expansion was not purposeful ethnic cleansing

Jim Winnerman’s article (“Visit these places where the buffalo still roam,” May 23) on the how elimination of the buffalo herd in the West effected destruction of the Plains Indians was met with a letter to the editor (“Bison’s decline was part of ethnic cleansing by U.S.,” May 29) that Winnerman neglected to point out that it was really a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

In fact, experts point out that elimination of over 80% of the North American Indian population was the result of disease disseminated by white European immigration: smallpox, measles, influenza, etc., including during their Trail of Tears forced removal. Yes, there were tragedies imposed upon the Indian tribes by the military, but I believe there was no federal order to do so. There were acts that can certainly be considered war crimes. But I believe the fact that the parties at war were of different ethnicities did not mean it was a campaign of ethnic cleansing.