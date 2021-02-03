Letter: What about Hawley constituents who are flat-earthers?

Regarding “‘Bamboozled’: Hawley mentors stunned by conduct, but early warning signs were there” (Jan. 30): I wrote a letter to Sen. Josh Hawley rebuking him for his questioning the election results and his encouragement of insurrection. In his response to my letter, he justified his actions by saying that “many Missourians have deep concerns about election integrity.” He carefully states that his efforts are in response to his constituents’ concerns and not to any facts.
In my reply to Hawley’s response, I noted that some of his constituents also believe that the Earth is flat and suggested that the proper thing for him to do would be to explain why their concerns were not based on fact rather than to insist on an “investigation.”
I have yet to receive a final response.
William M. Fogarty Jr., M.D. • Webster Groves