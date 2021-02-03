Letter: What about Hawley constituents who are flat-earthers?

Regarding “‘Bamboozled’: Hawley mentors stunned by conduct, but early warning signs were there” (Jan. 30): I wrote a letter to Sen. Josh Hawley rebuking him for his questioning the election results and his encouragement of insurrection. In his response to my letter, he justified his actions by saying that “many Missourians have deep concerns about election integrity.” He carefully states that his efforts are in response to his constituents’ concerns and not to any facts.