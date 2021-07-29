Letter: What about the infringing on rights of the vaccinated?

Regarding “Vaccine ‘obstinance’ is fueling delta variant’s spread across America” (July 16): For the past seven months I have remained quiet when people tell me why they are refusing to get vaccinated. One of the main reasons I have been hearing is that getting vaccinated is infringing on their rights as Americans.

Well, I have had it. Their refusal to get vaccinated is infringing on my rights. I have a right to live my life without fear. I have a right to see my family and friends without fear.

This virus has taken a lot from all of us, but it is winning right now because there are people out there who feel they have a right to not do the right thing and get vaccinated. Vaccinated people have rights too.

Yvonne Serbell • Sunset Hills