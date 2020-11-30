 Skip to main content
Letter: What about the restaurants that are obeying the ban?
Letter: What about the restaurants that are obeying the ban?

Restaurant workers protest shutdown

A St. Louis County police officer watches from inside as restaurant workers from around the St. Louis region protest outside the St. Louis County government building in Clayton on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “St. Louis County has issued dozens of cease-and-desist letters to restaurants flouting county health order” (Nov. 24): I suggest giving both sides of the story and providing equal coverage to the well over 40 family-owned St. Louis County restaurants that are not suing. These restaurants are complying with the shutdown, certainly not because it is their first choice but because of concern for the good of the community.

Readers should know why these restaurants are obeying the ban, what they are doing to cope and hopefully stay in business and how they are adjusting to these extremely tough times. I also would love to see a list of those restaurants. They are the businesses I will support now and in the years to come.

Joyce DeNeal • St. Louis

