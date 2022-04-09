Letter: What about the ‘toxic environment’ involving Pujols?

Regarding “Ben Frederickson’s column “Shildt reopens Cardinals wounds one week from opening day” (April 1): On the one hand, former Manager Mike Shildt was fired after managing the Cardinals to three straight playoffs, a 17-game winning streak and coming within one run of knocking the Dodgers out of the playoffs, a team that won 16 more regular season games than the Cardinals. The stated reason for the firing was for “philosophical differences,” not the team’s on-field performance. But that is not enough. There is an unnecessarily hurtful and harmful reference to a “toxic environment,” possibly diminishing Shildt’s future as a manager with other teams.

On the other hand, Albert Pujols was rehired and reported to spring training on the day his wife Deidre underwent brain surgery (Cardinals notebook: Pujols, on day he is named an opening-day starter, says he’ll file for divorce” April 4). But Pujols told ESPN that he “would not be here” if his wife’s situation was life-threatening. And during her recovery without her spouse of 22 years nearby, he announced he’s divorcing her. Not a word from the Cardinals’ front office.

Through victory and defeat, highs and lows, good times and bad, the Cardinals organization has been first rate, a model for others, a class act. Now, however, one wonders whatever happened to class?

Fred Shectman • Pittsboro, North Carolina