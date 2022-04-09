 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What about the ‘toxic environment’ involving Pujols?

Albert and Deidre Pujols

Albert and Deidre Pujols at the Pujols Family Foundation's O' Night Divine Christmas Celebration in 2016. (Ladue News photo by dianeandersonphotography.com)

Regarding “Ben Frederickson’s column “Shildt reopens Cardinals wounds one week from opening day” (April 1): On the one hand, former Manager Mike Shildt was fired after managing the Cardinals to three straight playoffs, a 17-game winning streak and coming within one run of knocking the Dodgers out of the playoffs, a team that won 16 more regular season games than the Cardinals. The stated reason for the firing was for “philosophical differences,” not the team’s on-field performance. But that is not enough. There is an unnecessarily hurtful and harmful reference to a “toxic environment,” possibly diminishing Shildt’s future as a manager with other teams.

On the other hand, Albert Pujols was rehired and reported to spring training on the day his wife Deidre underwent brain surgery (Cardinals notebook: Pujols, on day he is named an opening-day starter, says he’ll file for divorce” April 4). But Pujols told ESPN that he “would not be here” if his wife’s situation was life-threatening. And during her recovery without her spouse of 22 years nearby, he announced he’s divorcing her. Not a word from the Cardinals’ front office.

Through victory and defeat, highs and lows, good times and bad, the Cardinals organization has been first rate, a model for others, a class act. Now, however, one wonders whatever happened to class?

Fred Shectman • Pittsboro, North Carolina

