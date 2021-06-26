 Skip to main content
Letter: What about the Trump-hating from liberal media?
Letter: What about the Trump-hating from liberal media?

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow revealed two pages of Donald Trump's 2005 tax return on her show in March.

I consider Bill McClellan’s column “Compulsive Outrage Disorder can be hazardous to your health” (June 20) to be nothing more than leftist gaslighting. The accompanying photos of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity say it all.

After six years of continuous hate toward Donald Trump by the left, it takes some nerve to publish only photos of conservative hosts who, by the way, don’t call themselves reporting journalists. Where are the photos of Jim Acosta, Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Brian Stelter, Chris Cuomo and all the other hair-on-fire liberal commentators? McClellan and fellow columnist Tony Messenger are also part of this pack.

Bernard Barth • Chesterfield

