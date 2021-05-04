Letter: What about women who use men's room at the ball park?

Regarding "Move to make some St. Louis County restrooms gender-neutral gets pushback from GOP councilmen" (April 26): The objection from St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas and other Republicans concerning gender-neutral bathrooms exposes an even more pressing danger to traditional religion and values. I cannot count the number of times that I have been at the ballpark, a restaurant or gas station and have seen women walk into and use the men’s restroom. I’ve experienced this twice in just the last month. These hussies will even walk in while men are using the facilities. What guidance can Trakas and other Republicans give? Should these women who assault decency, religious and traditional values be restrained until the police can arrest them? Or is the gender-neutral bathroom crisis imaginary? Inquiring minds want to know.