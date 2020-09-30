 Skip to main content
Letter: What could be more important than protecting citizens?
Letter: What could be more important than protecting citizens?

Regarding "200,000 deaths" (Sept. 26): As I approached my birthday recently, I realized that I have lived to be older than my father, who died of metastatic lung cancer in 1993. Sadly, I have also outlived more than 200,000 of my fellow Americans, each one as unique and precious as my dad. It did not have to be this way. 

Yet here we are, with our most powerful leaders denying the science and withholding the resources that could have saved the majority of those 200,000. How many Missourians realize that we rank in the top 5 states for new cases per capita, with transmission rates over twice the national average? How does this help our economy, much less our most vulnerable neighbors?

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson refused the advice of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on mandating the wearing of masks. Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have not protected us, and neither has President Donald Trump, the master of misinformation. What possible reason could they have for turning their backs on our most defenseless citizens and their loving families? What is so much more important to them during a pandemic than protecting the lives of their citizens, whom they vowed to serve? They bear the lion’s share of the responsibility, while we bear the sorrow and the trauma.

Yes, truly, voting matters more this election season than ever before.

Patricia Curtis • St. Louis 

First COVID-19 death announced in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stands alongside Columbia Mayor Brian Treece to announce the first known C0VID-19 death in Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, outside his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. 

 Laurie Skrivan
