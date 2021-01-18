 Skip to main content
Letter: What grievance could right-wingers have with Missouri?
Letter: What grievance could right-wingers have with Missouri?

Missouri capitol closed, quiet

A stiff breeze keeps the Missouri state flag aloft on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, outside the Capitol as the building remains closed under an FBI advisory that all state capitol buildings may face some kind of threat.  The attempt insurrection earlier this month in the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. prompted the warning.

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

I had to chuckle at "Missouri officials talk about tightening security at Capitol" (Jan. 9): I assume any such talk was tongue and cheek, right? I mean, tightening security to protect our Missouri Capitol from … what? Itself?

Seriously folks, what grievance could right-wing lunatics have with our state Capitol? It should be one of their favorites. If the types of nut jobs who invaded our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 show up in Jefferson City (assuming they don't already live nearby), it's much more likely that they would be there for the purpose of seeking safe harbor or to establish a home base than to cause mayhem. Maybe they'll just stop by for a friendly visit and say thanks for the likes of Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt. We don't need to tighten security for that.

Mike Lieser • Webster Groves 

