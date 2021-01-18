Letter: What grievance could right-wingers have with Missouri?

Seriously folks, what grievance could right-wing lunatics have with our state Capitol? It should be one of their favorites. If the types of nut jobs who invaded our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 show up in Jefferson City (assuming they don't already live nearby), it's much more likely that they would be there for the purpose of seeking safe harbor or to establish a home base than to cause mayhem. Maybe they'll just stop by for a friendly visit and say thanks for the likes of Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt. We don't need to tighten security for that.