Letter: What happened to a Senate that works for us?

Regarding the guest column “The Senate is failing its constitutional duties” (Feb. 27): I know there will be naysayers about this article, since the majority are former Senate Democrats who signed this open letter. Out of the 70 ex-senators who signed it, only nine were Republicans, including former Missouri Sen. Jack Danforth. But let’s lay out the facts. There are 275 bills sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk that are “bipartisan.” The Senate could debate these and do the “sausage making.” But we have a do-nothing Senate that only wants to worry about approving new federal judges.
Frankly, if an infrastructure bill had been passed three years ago, we would be experiencing much more economic growth than what the 2017 tax breaks have generated. Instead, we were given a tax break that has added $3 trillion to the national debt. Is this fiscal responsibility? Trump promised 3% to 6% gross domestic product growth because of these tax breaks. Instead, the White House Economic Council now predicts 2% to 2.5% growth through the next three years.
What happened to a Congress that debated on members’ differences and worked out compromises? Time and history will not be favorable for this charade of a Senate. We cannot afford to continue with grotesque and divisive politics that destroy the Founding Fathers’ design to have checks and balances that actually work.
It is time to think seriously about term limits and keeping money out of politics. If lobbyists and special interests are forcing agendas on our legislatures, then our constitutional objectives don’t have a future.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.