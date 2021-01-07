 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What happened to traditionally Democratic Missouri?
0 comments

Letter: What happened to traditionally Democratic Missouri?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump's southern Missouri stronghold

A Trump sign on State Hwy. A, outside of Wardell in Pemiscot County, Missouri. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Deeper red: Trump chalked up big gains in rural Missouri even as he lost ground elsewhere” (Dec. 13): The story highlighted Caruthersville, in Pemiscot County, seemingly holding it up as an example of counties that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. I don’t understand why because this area has historically voted Republican for decades and has been essentially a part of the South in so many ways, attitude and mind, especially in racial viewpoints.

But my question is: What happened to northern Missouri? I recall this part of the state, including St. Louis, being Democratic and sent Democrats such as Stuart Symington and Thomas Eagleton to Washington. I want to know what did Democrats do to cause their voters to flip Republican. What have Democrats done to alienate those voters?

Dale M. Cannon • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports