Letter: What happened to traditionally Democratic Missouri?

Regarding “Deeper red: Trump chalked up big gains in rural Missouri even as he lost ground elsewhere” (Dec. 13): The story highlighted Caruthersville, in Pemiscot County, seemingly holding it up as an example of counties that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. I don’t understand why because this area has historically voted Republican for decades and has been essentially a part of the South in so many ways, attitude and mind, especially in racial viewpoints.
But my question is: What happened to northern Missouri? I recall this part of the state, including St. Louis, being Democratic and sent Democrats such as Stuart Symington and Thomas Eagleton to Washington. I want to know what did Democrats do to cause their voters to flip Republican. What have Democrats done to alienate those voters?
Dale M. Cannon • St. Louis