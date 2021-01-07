Letter: What happened to traditionally Democratic Missouri?

Regarding “Deeper red: Trump chalked up big gains in rural Missouri even as he lost ground elsewhere” (Dec. 13): The story highlighted Caruthersville, in Pemiscot County, seemingly holding it up as an example of counties that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. I don’t understand why because this area has historically voted Republican for decades and has been essentially a part of the South in so many ways, attitude and mind, especially in racial viewpoints.