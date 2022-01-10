Letter: What if a team declared victory before a game is played?

Regarding the editorial " A year after an American president threatened democracy, the threat remains " (Jan. 5): Imagine the following scenario: On the eve of the sacred Super Bowl the owner of one of the clubs declares: My team has already won this game.

Regardless of what happens on the field, any final score that indicates a loss by his team would have to be the result of massive fraud and cheating by the other side, the game officials and league management. In that event, the owner urges his fans to invade the field, take over the control booth and change the final score to reflect the "true" outcome, i.e., a crushing victory for his team.