Letter: What if a team declared victory before a game is played?
Letter: What if a team declared victory before a game is played?

Centerpiece Football

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo)

Regarding the editorial  "A year after an American president threatened democracy, the threat remains" (Jan. 5): Imagine the following scenario: On the eve of the sacred Super Bowl the owner of one of the clubs declares: My team has already won this game.

Regardless of what happens on the field, any final score that indicates a loss by his team would have to be the result of massive fraud and cheating by the other side, the game officials and league management. In that event, the owner urges his fans to invade the field, take over the control booth and change the final score to reflect the "true" outcome, i.e., a crushing victory for his team.

Interference with the Super Bowl? Could never happen in the United States, right?

Jim Shepard • St. Louis  

