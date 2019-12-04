This was the toughest Thanksgiving in my 68 years. I am having a very hard time capturing the feelings for the upcoming holidays. There is so much hate and vitriol dividing the country, I’m concerned that we can never come together again. Republican or Democrat, we all profess to love our country, but we face challenges today like never before.
I have just a few questions that seem very logical to me. Thinking of the extremely close 1796 presidential election, I keep asking myself what would have happened if John Adams had tried to gain political dirt from France concerning Thomas Jefferson? I am not asking this in any partisan way. I believe the country would have reacted much differently than we are today. I cannot envision a 50-50 split by the voters then. Foreign intervention would have been universally condemned back then. The hypothetical actions of Adams would have rightfully been condemned and reaction, I feel certain, would have been negative and ultra harsh.
The questions for all Americans, particularly our two Missouri senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, are: Where do we stand today? Have we retained the clear vision of our forefathers? Or have we lost the very clear concept of what is right or wrong? For the sake of my five grandchildren, we must make the correct choice. My fingers are crossed.
William Brown • Eureka