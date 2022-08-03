Letter: What if Bill Russell had played for St. Louis Hawks?

Regarding “Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88” (July 31): Bill Russell was not just one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he was a great human being. He was with Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Washington for the “I have a dream speech,” stood by Muhammad Ali when he protested the Vietnam War and was a pallbearer at Jackie Robinson’s funeral because Russell admired him so much.
His death reminded me of his unique St. Louis connection. In 1956, the old St. Louis Hawks traded the draft rights for Russell to Boston in return for Ed Macauley, St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University native son. “Easy Ed” became key for the Hawks winning their one and only NBA championship in 1958 versus the Celtics. Russell won 11 championships with the Celtics, so Boston liked the deal, too.
Jim McCormick • Lake Saint Louis