Letter: What if cancer got as much media as the pandemic?

I think it’s time to offer some perspective on the issue of the novel coronavirus and the saturation coverage given to it by the Post-Dispatch and other news media outlets.
Cancer kills 606,880 people every year in the United States — year after year. It’s not seasonal, and it’s not a once-in-a-century event. We can’t develop immunity to it, and there is no vaccine to prevent it.
In addition, 1.8 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. every year. I wish we would give cancer research a fraction of the attention that we give to the coronavirus. The federal government will soon be forced to borrow $3 trillion to fund pandemic-related spending. This money is supposed to be used to help people and businesses that the government just destroyed. How nice of our elected leaders. Why isn’t there a White House Cancer Task Force?
There are 1.8 million diagnosed cases and hundreds of thousands killed by cancer every year. In 2018 my 14-year-old son was one of those killed. Why is this acceptable and why aren’t these deaths newsworthy?
Conrad Haubrich • Lemay
