It is clear that President Donald Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden’s son. Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted this on television, and his admission has been corroborated by numerous other people in the Trump administration, including Amb. Gordon Sondland and several State Department professionals.
Never before in the history of this nation have the actions of a president been so blatantly self-serving, so shockingly unpatriotic, and so deeply corrupt.
What if President Franklin D. Roosevelt, during World War II, had told Winston Churchill or Charles de Gaulle to investigate Thomas Dewey, who was FDR’s political opponent in the 1944 election? What if Roosevelt had said to our European allies, “I would like you to do us a favor though” and then put a hold on the D-Day invasion?
Pam Jeannot • Lake Saint Louis