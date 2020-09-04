Letter: What if McCloskeys offered a friendly bottle of water?

Regarding “St. Louis couple charged after waving guns appear in court” (Aug. 31): What would have happened if Patricia and Mark McCloskey had come out of their house when the protesters were marching by with some cases of water and said, “How about a bottle of water? We recognize your right to protest just be careful of our property. Have a good day.”?
Certainly a different approach and maybe a step in the right direction.
Sandy Burkel • St. Louis County
