Letter: What if McCloskeys offered a friendly bottle of water?
Letter: What if McCloskeys offered a friendly bottle of water?

  • 0
AP FACT CHECK: Biden's stance on suburbs twisted at RNC

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Mark and Patricia McCloskey emerged from their St. Louis mansion with guns after protesters walked onto their private street. The couple, who were criminally charged for the incident, will make the case in a recorded message Monday night, Aug. 24 in their opening night speech of the Republican National Convention that they had a “God-given right” to defend themselves and their property. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “St. Louis couple charged after waving guns appear in court” (Aug. 31): What would have happened if Patricia and Mark McCloskey had come out of their house when the protesters were marching by with some cases of water and said, “How about a bottle of water? We recognize your right to protest just be careful of our property. Have a good day.”?

Certainly a different approach and maybe a step in the right direction.

Sandy Burkel • St. Louis County

