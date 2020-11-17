Letter: What if Obamacare was simply renamed Trumpcare?

Regarding the editorial "If Obamacare survives Supreme Court challenge, GOP should finally accept it" (Nov. 10): Why is it so extremely important for President Donald Trump to get rid of Obamacare? Maybe if Trump would have produced his new health care plan and it was exactly the same as Obamacare, he could have just renamed it Trumpcare. So what’s one more lie?
Does eliminating Obamacare have anything to do with the big insurance companies not making exorbitant profits? Our lawmakers make life-or-death decisions about our health care, but they don't have to worry about their own health care. How unbelievable all this is.
Diane Shenker • St. Louis County
