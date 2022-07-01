Letter: What if praying football coach had worshipped Allah?

Regarding the editorial “In its latest partisan ruling, the high court erodes church-state separation” (June 27): If a public school football coach can lead a prayer in the field, it follows that any public school teacher can lead a daily prayer in the classroom. But what if the teacher happens to be a Muslim, facing Mecca and prostrated in a prayer to Allah? Wouldn’t that teacher be disciplined immediately, and would any Muslim likely be hired at that school?