 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Letter: What if praying football coach had worshipped Allah?

  • 0
Supreme Court Praying Coach

FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school's football field. The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said Monday the coach's prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

 Ted S. Warren - staff, AP

Regarding the editorial “In its latest partisan ruling, the high court erodes church-state separation” (June 27): If a public school football coach can lead a prayer in the field, it follows that any public school teacher can lead a daily prayer in the classroom. But what if the teacher happens to be a Muslim, facing Mecca and prostrated in a prayer to Allah? Wouldn’t that teacher be disciplined immediately, and would any Muslim likely be hired at that school?

The present activist Supreme Court majority obviously abrogated its duty to protect the First Amendment, and its misguided decision will cause nothing but trouble.

Allan R. Shickman • University City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News