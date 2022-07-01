Letter: What if praying football coach had worshipped Allah?

Regarding the editorial “In its latest partisan ruling, the high court erodes church-state separation” (June 27): If a public school football coach can lead a prayer in the field, it follows that any public school teacher can lead a daily prayer in the classroom. But what if the teacher happens to be a Muslim, facing Mecca and prostrated in a prayer to Allah? Wouldn’t that teacher be disciplined immediately, and would any Muslim likely be hired at that school?
The present activist Supreme Court majority obviously abrogated its duty to protect the First Amendment, and its misguided decision will cause nothing but trouble.
Allan R. Shickman • University City