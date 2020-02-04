Letter: What if the Astros used Dershowitz's argument?

Regarding “Cheaters never prosper? If they aren’t punished, they’ll live to cheat again.” (Jan. 21): What if the Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch had hired President Donald Trump’s attorney, Alan Dershowitz, to plead his case? It might go like this:
Hinch would say: If I do something which I believe will help my team win, that’s in the interest of Major League Baseball. After all, Americans love a winner. More people will attend the games and watch on TV if we win. So, if stealing signs helps us win, this cannot be a punishable offense. I was acting in the public interest.
Apply this logic to any other moral decision you want, to fully expose the bankruptcy of it. This is why people hate lawyers. It appears they’ll say anything.
Larry Gross • St. Louis County