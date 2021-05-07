 Skip to main content
Letter: What if there are not enough officers to respond to a call?
Regarding “Editorial: Cutting police during a violent crime wave defies logic” (April 29): In one of her first acts as St. Louis mayor, Tishaura Jones decided to take money away from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and that we really don’t need all those officers we thought we needed. I believe this will even further increase officers leaving the force for better paying jobs in other police departments.

What is she going to say when police officers won’t be able show up to a call because there are not enough of them?

Let’s hope she is mayor for only four years, because so far, in my opinion, she is a disaster.

Jo Donze • St. Louis

