Letter: What if Trump had handled virus differently back in March?

The daily coronavirus numbers are staggering. It makes me ask: What if? What if, on March 12, President Donald Trump had addressed the American people and declared that the global coronavirus pandemic impacts every nation and needed to be addressed as a deadly virus? He could have warned the nation of the required sacrifices at every level, including closure of businesses and schools. He could have been up front about people losing their jobs, and that family gatherings, sporting events and religious services would have to be canceled as steps necessary to slow this virus and allow our health care systems to prepare. The president could have stated that all Americans must do their part while declaring his trust in the expertise of scientists and doctors, along with their recommendations for face coverings, social distancing and hand-washing.