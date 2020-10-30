 Skip to main content
Letter: What if Trump had handled virus differently back in March?
The daily coronavirus numbers are staggering. It makes me ask: What if? What if, on March 12, President Donald Trump had addressed the American people and declared that the global coronavirus pandemic impacts every nation and needed to be addressed as a deadly virus? He could have warned the nation of the required sacrifices at every level, including closure of businesses and schools. He could have been up front about people losing their jobs, and that family gatherings, sporting events and religious services would have to be canceled as steps necessary to slow this virus and allow our health care systems to prepare. The president could have stated that all Americans must do their part while declaring his trust in the expertise of scientists and doctors, along with their recommendations for face coverings, social distancing and hand-washing.

He might have announced that he had met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to address the financial hardships and work out a relief bill. Or he might have established a Coronavirus Task Force guided entirely by science, working transparently and providing up-to-date information and guidelines.

What if Trump had actually said this? What if Trump had set an example by wearing a mask in public at all times?

Debbie Genung • Glendale

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Missouri and Illinois Congressional seats

