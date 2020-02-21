Letter: What if your child's teacher spoke like Rush Limbaugh?

Regarding the letter “Limbaugh educates public and deserves the medal” (Feb. 16): We can debate whether what Rush Limbaugh “teaches” is worthwhile. But the letter about him deserving the Medal of Freedom should have started and ended with “Rush Limbaugh has caused much controversy by making racist and sexist comments.” No amount of teaching negates these vile qualities.
What if your child had a teacher who knew his or her subject matter quite well but laced lessons with racist and sexist remarks? I certainly wouldn’t want such a bigot teaching my kids, much less receive one of the nation's highest honors.
And Limbaugh has a much wider audience than any school teacher. The man deserves peace and comfort and healing as he fights his horrible illness, as any human being does. Beyond that, though, he should not be recognized among the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, John Steinbeck, Bruce Springsteen and Betty Ford. These people have all worked to heal and unite. Limbaugh does the opposite.
Jim Mitchell • St. Louis