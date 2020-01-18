Letter: ‘What ifs’ about who’s accountable and who isn’t

Regarding “Business leaders met with Page and Ehlmann, urged Krewson to consider alternatives to airport privatization” (Jan. 3): I was just pondering, if the well connected local group was the top contender for the airport lease, do you think St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson would have dropped the proposal to lease the airport out?
If the chief executive of Boeing, Dave Calhoun, was based in Japan, do you think he would be walking away with $60 million to $80 million in his departure, or be in court like former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosen was before his escape?
And last, but not least, it seems when a criminal is arrested, very often, that person is on probation for a violent crime. Would judges be so lenient if the criminal lived in their neighborhood?
Charles Gregory • O’Fallon, Mo.