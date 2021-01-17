Letter: What kind of role model were rioters for their children?

Regarding “ Off-duty cops, other officials face reckoning after rallying for Trump in D.C.” (Jan. 14): Growing up in the 1950s, I was lucky to have a wonderful father who was my hero. He survived three years of World War II service in Africa and the Battle of the Bulge fighting to preserve democracy against evil, fascist dictators.

How sad it is that now some little boys will grow up having seen their fathers leading an insurrection fomented by a delusional, fascist president, Donald Trump? My father passed away seven years ago, and I miss him every day, but I am glad he is not here to see what this president has wrought.