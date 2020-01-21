Letter: What right does US have to bully other countries?

Regarding the letter “US-Iranian tensions rooted in 1953 coup, shah’s rise” (Jan. 16): It is gratifying to read the truth about the U.S.-Iranian conflict, rather than our government's lies. Allan R. Shickman is to be congratulated for his truthful letter. I would only add that the U.S. government continues to dictate what other countries can and cannot do.
But what right do we have to destroy other countries through such actions? What right do we have to tell Iran they can’t have nuclear weapons when we have them? What right did we have to invade Iraq under false pretenses of weapons of mass destruction?
Why did we give Israel a pass on its nuclear weapons production when Israel refuses to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty? Perhaps we should invade Israel instead of sending them over $4 billion every year, so they can continue attacking other countries. The U.S. has become the bully of the world and, along with Israel, has committed more crimes in the Middle East than the so-called terrorists combined. It is time to recognize that we are now in perpetual war for the benefit of weapons manufacturers, bankers and governments desiring more and more power.
Richard E. Browning • Pacific