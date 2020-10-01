Letter: What’s in Trump’s taxes that he’s so afraid to reveal?

The New York Times reported President Donald Trump has paid no income tax for 11 out of 18 years the Times reviewed, and he paid only $750 in 2016 and 2017. He calls it fake news — no surprise there.
Trump could prove the story false by releasing full, complete, unedited, unredacted copies of his tax returns. Even better — have the Internal Revenue Service release copies of his returns. That would hopefully eliminate any editing that others might do. The IRS has stated, repeatedly, that an audit does not prevent citizens from releasing their tax returns. Trump has been lying about that for four years.
What I find most interesting is that Trump’s bragging as a highly successful businessman seems to be a lie. He made a big deal of being a super businessman and that he alone could fix the country. Looks like that is another lie. So just release the returns, maybe even put them online so everyone can see them.
What’s the problem? If Trump is not lying about his taxes, the returns will prove it — or are there things he doesn’t want us to know?
Robert Novell • Webster Groves
