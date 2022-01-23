Letter: What’s so horrible about a national voting day holiday?

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “ On voting rights, King’s ‘arc of the moral universe’ bends the wrong direction ” (Jan. 15): I can’t understand how people can be opposed to the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 and the Freedom to Vote Act. These acts don’t prescribe whom to vote for, they just make it easier to vote. Voting is the preeminent pillar of our democracy.

I’m one of those people holding a sign for a candidate whom I support, 25 feet from the polling area. One morning, I was at the polling place early and a woman went in to vote but came out because the line was too long and she had to get to work. She said that she doubted that she’d be able to get back, after she got off work, in time to vote later that day. One of the parts of the Freedom to Vote Act establishes Election Day as a federal holiday.